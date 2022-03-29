A couple questions before rushing into mayor’s plan
To the Editor: Regarding your editorial on Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan for free college for Manchester kids, I have the following questions: Who pays for this? How is it paid for? Will taxes be raised or bonds be secured? Who is eligible — every child who went through COVID — K-12? When does it end? Public and private colleges? Vocational schools? Does this apply to every child? In-state and out of state? Is there a minimum standard (GPA, etc.) to meet to ensure the child will be successful in college? Is there a payback requirement if the child drops out before completing college? Does this apply to kids in college already?
Regarding the mayor’s plan for local transportation, a few more questions: Who pays for this? Is this duplicating or taking the place of private businesses? Who is eligible — every single resident? How many drivers and vehicles will be needed? Will this be cost-effective for city taxpayers? Why is this being done? Will taxes be raised? Will the city use gas-powered or electric vehicles?
Have both of these proposals been approved by the aldermen? Have the city taxpayers had a chance to weigh in on these topics? Has the financial team identified the total cost of the proposals over their entire life span? Do either of these proposals have identified end dates?
I would sure like to know the answers to these questions before I decide to support the mayor’s ideas.