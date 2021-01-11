January 6, 2021 is a date which will live in infamy
To the Editor: As I reflect on the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, I have found myself needing to express my displeasure with such actions. I did not serve this country for six years in the Navy to see its core be so desecrated by such tyranny that has come from the highest office in the land.
Wednesday’s events were nothing short of a meditated attack on our democracy, our Constitution, and our way of life. The irresponsibility of the president and his minions is traitorous. How dare they desecrate our Capitol and the institution for which is stands.
This is a blemish on who we are as a country and is disrespectful to all of those before us, from the signing of the Constitution to the legislation in progress in the chamber of the Senate that day. These actions tear at our flag, a flag that I hold very dear to my heart. A flag that I proudly fly from my front porch each year. Know that these actions have not destroyed that flag but have attacked what it stands for.
We have a president whose only care continues to be about himself. I hope supporters of Trump who looked on will at least see this as a direct blow to the structural pillars of our democracy, a step too far. January 6, 2021 was a sad day and “a date which will live in infamy.”
BILL GARRISON
Portsmouth