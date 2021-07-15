A good budget also takes taxpayers into account
To the Editor: I wanted to thank Governor Chris Sununu and legislature for their hard work on the budget for our state that was passed. Here in New Hampshire, our legislature takes the budget seriously and seeks to not only look out for what is best for our state but also keeps in mind the taxpayers and their wallets. A responsible government should have a fair and balanced budget while also thinking of the taxpayers and the cost to them.
We saw this demonstrated by the budget providing more than $1 billion in tax savings for us over the next 10 years, by lowering the Rooms and Meals Tax by 5.55%, by reducing taxes on small businesses, by fully eliminating the Interest and Dividends Tax, and by providing $100 million to New Hampshire small businesses in PPP tax relief. The Rainy Day Fund was increased by $36 million to a total of $158 million to prepare for future emergencies.
When we make financial advancements like these it helps businesses thrive and hire, attracts families to move here, and benefits those who live here. Our state was named one of the best to live in and these savings help greatly. We have seen an increase in people moving here because of our no income tax, no sales taxes, and our ability to make life more affordable by budgeting well. This allows people to keep more money to put more food on the table, which is something we can all be thankful for.
DANIELLE RIEGER
Derry