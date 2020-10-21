A good Democrat and a good Republican
To the Editor: I believe it is safe to say that much of what is happening in our country seems beyond our control. We are continually barraged with angry, negative voices trying to drown out opposing points of view. Newbury and New London are fortunate to have representatives who possess integrity, and who respect and listen to each other and their constituents. We may not agree with their votes on every piece of legislation, but they have demonstrated that they are working for their communities and the state of New Hampshire. Please join me in voting for Karen Ebel, Democrat, and Dan Wolf, Republican.
JANET KIDDER
New London