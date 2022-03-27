To the Editor: There has long been tension between individual freedom and the common good. One of the ways this has played out is Republicans’ persistent efforts to privatize the public domain, until, as Grover Norquist once famously said, government is small enough “where we can drown it in a bathtub.”
More recently we have seen Republicans in many states (including here) pushing educational voucher systems, which use public funds to send children to private and religious schools. The net effect is the privatization of public services.
Just as our splintered news sources allow us to choose the source that affirms our beliefs and prejudices, we are heading down a slippery slope of the same happening in choosing schools.
Our public school system is one of the foundations of our democracy. Our youth receive a publicly-funded education, including transportation, accommodation for special needs, and a professionally developed and transparent curriculum. Accountability is assured through elected school boards, state-certified teachers, and annual achievement testing.
But most of all, public schools are where community is built: among children, among parents and with the wider community. School events and public events at school facilities bring us together and make community life richer.
E Pluribus Unum. the U.S. motto that appears on our currency, means “out of many, one.” In these contentious times, we should be seeking more ways to bring us together, not break us further into tribes.
Mark Abraham Lincoln’s words: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”