Republicans and Democrats agree on being sore losers

To the Editor: Seems Democrats are pretty upset about Donald Trump and his claims that the election was “stolen” and that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.

Yet back in 2016, Hillary Clinton and the Democrats screamed about Trump colluding with Russia to “steal” the election from our first would-be female president.

Looks like when they are on the losing side, both political parties claim our elections were tampered with.

I wonder why a large swath of Americans distrust our elections?

SANDY GOLDEN

Hinsdale