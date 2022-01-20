Letter: A nation of sore losers Jan 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Republicans and Democrats agree on being sore losersTo the Editor: Seems Democrats are pretty upset about Donald Trump and his claims that the election was “stolen” and that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.Yet back in 2016, Hillary Clinton and the Democrats screamed about Trump colluding with Russia to “steal” the election from our first would-be female president.Looks like when they are on the losing side, both political parties claim our elections were tampered with.I wonder why a large swath of Americans distrust our elections?SANDY GOLDENHinsdale Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Letter: Succeed at secession and NH loses liberty Letter: Be aware of what MLK Day represents Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Letter: Abortion ban contrary to limited government ideal Letter: Opposing Biden by going unvaccinated Letter: Biennial sessions would save NH millions Monday, January 17, 2022 Letter: What has Biden done that warrants praise? Sunday, January 16, 2022 Letter: Incredible generosity and kindness Incredible generosity Letter: If NH schools are failing where's the evidence? Friday, January 14, 2022 Letter: Slaughter of unborn is women's health? Letter: Sununu's glib retort spotlights callous attitude Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: If NH schools are failing where's the evidence? Letter: Slaughter of unborn is women's health? Letter: Abortion ban contrary to limited government ideal Letter: Live free or die NH Letter: NH is luck to have Sununu in our corner Letter: Sununu's glib retort spotlights callous attitude Letter: Socialism leads to communism Letter: What has Biden done that warrants praise? Letter: Opposing Biden by going unvaccinated Letter: Incredible generosity and kindness Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Garrison Keillor: My mother told me and now I'll tell you Patrick J. Buchanan: Biden should declare NATO membership closed Sunday, January 16, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Bull Connor's GOP imperils democracy Kathy Sullivan: Underwhelming field jockeys to unseat Hassan David Harsanyi: Biden's big elections lie Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT