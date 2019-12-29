To the Editor: I had the opportunity recently to meet with Cory Booker to discuss the crisis of gun violence in our country. His words and his fierce commitment to action were inspirational, and I am proud to endorse his candidacy for president. Cory has demonstrated extraordinary understanding of this issue and has developed the most serious plan to combat gun violence.
This issue is personal to me. When I was 13 years old, I was shot by my stepfather in the back. The physical and psychological pain from this has stayed with me throughout the years, but I have been lucky. In this country, 19 children are shot every single day.
Cory understands the personal nature of this crisis. Living in Newark, he has seen how gun violence tears apart communities and can be measured not in statistics, but in lost friends and neighbors.
Cory has developed the most comprehensive gun violence plan of any candidate running. He led the way by introducing the idea of federal gun licensing, because if you need a license to drive a car, you should need a license to buy a gun. He also supports banning assault weapons and instituting universal background checks.
We need to elect a president who will stand up for people, not the corporate gun lobby. This election, let’s make progress in combating this crisis by electing Cory Booker, a serious and thoughtful leader who is intimately familiar with gun violence and who will prioritize our safety as President.