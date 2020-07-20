A riot isn’t a protest

To the Editor: There is a difference between a protest and the anarchy going on around our country right now. The March for Life is a protest, defending the lives of those whose existence are snuffed out before they even had a chance to begin. Vocal for sure, despite scant media coverage, but never destructive, most praying outside Planned Parenthood and hindered by the court from even doing that.

Last January thousands of gun rights activist descended on the state of Virginia as the governor there conspired to strip their rights for a peaceful protest. And despite the media’s insinuation that it would not be so, they left as amicably as they came.

Anarchy, not protesting, is what’s going on now around parts of our country. They’re destroying property, tearing down history — good/bad, doesn’t matter — taking lives. They are not just being given a pass, but they have been emboldened by a lack of leadership to set up autonomous zones within some cities.

The right to peaceful protest is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, but we must stand up against these anarchists if our leaders will not else the chaos will only get worse. Will it take courage? Yes. But if the greatest generation were willing to put their lives on the line to keep the world safe the least we can do as their posterity is stand and raise our voices against the mob. If we don’t then who will?

EMILE M. PROULX

Grantry Street, Manchester

