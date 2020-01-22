A sad state
To the Editor: Every value I was brought up with and hold dear is being destroyed by our current political agenda and has been under assault for many years. I grew up to believe self-reliance and hard work were virtues to live by. Good behavior was to be rewarded and bad behavior was frowned upon. Honesty and integrity were to be held as a top priority. Respect for your fellow man and helping those in need was to be done without expecting recognition or reward.
Today it seems that those setting the agenda in this country feel these beliefs are a thing of the past and have no value. It is accepted that candidates as well as our elected officials will spread false rumors and innuendo to get elected or remain in office. This appears to be accepted by all in power or those aspiring to power. All I can say is that our country is in a sad irreversible downward spiral from which there is no escape.
Watching our current politicians and candidates reinforces everything that I feel. I can find none of the values I hold so dear and have not for many years. Our country was and has been the greatest in the world and I was proud to fight for it. Today, however, I would think more than twice before I would be willing to risk my life for a country that is in my opinion contrary to every one of my personal values and beliefs.
RALPH CATALDO
Circle Road, Manchester