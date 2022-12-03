A solution looking for a problem

To the Editor: HB1137 was recommended not to pass by the NH House Education Committee. One of the proposed mandates in HB1137 would force more government control over curriculum. School boards can already adopt policies determining local government control over curriculum. Boards can also decide whether to vote on every textbook or piece of curriculum.

BRODIE DESHAIES

Wolfeboro

 
