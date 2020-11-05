A trying year, but let’s not forget to thank veterans
To the Editor: In these difficult times with COVID on our minds, we must not forget to remember and honor our veterans on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day on Nov. 11th is a day to give thanks to all who have served or are now serving in the armed forces — whether active duty, National Guard, reserves or retired — to let them know we appreciate them for their service, for their patriotism, and for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy and take for granted every day.
On this day, and every day, acknowledge and give special thanks to our aging World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War-era veterans. As with all veterans and members of the armed forces, they have earned and deserve our respect.
I applaud my friend Tom Casey, former manager of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders and currently president of the Doolittle Raiders Assoc., for his view for his view that, “No soldier who fought in any war or conflict to defend our country should be treated without total respect and honor. They deserve the same treatment and respect that the Doolittle Raiders, the Band of Brothers and the Tuskegee Airmen have been given over the decades.”
Quoting General Douglas MacArthur, “The soldier above all other people prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.”
JOHN O’BRIEN
Orford