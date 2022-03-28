Peril of indifference seen in tragedy unfolding in Ukraine
To the Editor: As we struggle to uncover “vital lessons” from the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, it would be wise to consider the response of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a spiritual leader who during an earlier genocide/holocaust watched the “world he grew up in” — his teachers, community, friends, and family — obliterated, while the world around him did nothing. He came to see his life task as helping individuals to recognize the cost of living in a world where “indifference” was rampant.
Heschel often encountered individuals who would question him relative to, “Where was God during the Holocaust?” In return (as shared during the epic PBS documentary about Heschel’s life, “Spiritual Audacity”) he’d respond, “Where was God, you ask? Why are you bringing that question to God? So, you want to say to God, “Where were you?” God’s answer is, “Where were you?”
This author, biblical scholar, and civil rights activist who marched arm-in-arm with Martin Luther King, teaches us that God doesn’t work alone but needs each of us to act as partners if reason and healing is to prevail. For each of us it’s time to “partner up with God” (or “spirit,” or whatever “higher power” or “ethical principal” guides you) and find a way to turn aspirations into actions. What can you commit to do today, and then during each tomorrow to contribute toward healing Ukraine, our nation, our disparate lives, and toward repairing this broken world? God, spirit, your higher powers, our democracies, and each of us, needs you to be their partners and needs your partnership now.