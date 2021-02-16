Vivid reminder of cruelty on South Willow Street
To the Editor: Driving on South Willow Street in Manchester there is a digital sign that rotates through various ads. One of the ads shows a coyote in a trap and is there courtesy of NH Citizens Against Recreational Trapping. Coyotes have a very long trapping season in this state, well into the period of time that a breeding female could be pregnant. Along with her lifelong mate, the coyote pair hope to raise a family. Trappers aren’t catching coyotes in March for their fur. They are just killing them for the sake of killing at that point. Maybe New Hampshire Fish and Game can fill us in on why our state is so cruel?
Next time you are on South Willow Street, go to the Dunkins at the corner of Weston Road, grab a cup of coffee and watch the sign. Imagine that is a pregnant female coyote about to be killed for the sake of someone’s so-called recreation. Perhaps her mate was nearby or he was trapped too. We can do better in New Hampshire by treating wildlife more humanely, and we certainly should.
KRISTINA SNYDER
Chester