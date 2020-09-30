A vote for Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris
To the Editor: I read Chuck Douglas’ piece in 9/27’s Union Leader. I’ve known Chuck for a long time and politically agree with him most of the time. I think Chuck forgot to say a vote for Joe Biden means that we will get Senator Kamala Harris as our vice president and perhaps as our next president.
In the Democratic presidential primary, she finished fourth in her home state of California with only 7% of the vote. Those folks in California sure didn’t think much of her. Before she was chosen to be Biden’s V.P., she thanked either the mayor of Los Angeles or San Francisco for promising to cut funding for their police budgets. Is this who we want to perhaps become our president?
Our available choices for president in 6 weeks are a little questionable, but Trump/Pence is, I think, a better choice than Biden/Harris in my opinion. She is not the political type that I want to become our next president. So there! I believe we all have the right to our opinions.
JACK BARNES
Raymond