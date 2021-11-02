To the Editor: In a recent article in this paper, Democratic politicians and Governor Chris Sununu declared it appropriate for NHDOE Commissioner Frank Edelblut to address the Empowering Parents Conference. It was highly appropriate for the commissioner to come and address the customer of the public school system, the parents who send their children to school to learn STEAM.
This issue of empowering parents is not a conservative, Democratic or Republican issue. It is an American issue.
There was a time when Democrats supported parents, particularly parents at the lower end of the income spectrum who have little choice in the education of their children, unlike parents who have the financial means to send their children to private schools. Perhaps major contributions of teachers unions to Democratic campaigns has changed that party’s allegiances.
In the past, Democrats were ardently opposed to monopolies because monopolies work constantly to eliminate competition. When a monopoly eliminates competition, it usually delivers an inferior product or service at an increased cost to the consumer. Now, the public school system is the largest monopoly in America.
America ranked 30th in math in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) test. China was first. Twenty years ago, America was first in this international test.
Parents have always been active partners in deciding how their children were educated. They trusted educators to properly educate their children. Unfortunately, our education system has failed parents and students. Parents need and want to be a part of the conversation again.