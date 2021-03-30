A win-win climate solution
To the Editor: The United States is ready to take action on climate change. The remaining question is: how exactly will this be done?
Now is the time to send in your input! Please ask your congressmen to support carbon fee and dividend legislation, since it is a win-win for the climate and for citizens. This policy will reduce domestic climate pollution by 90% in 30 years and incentivize carbon pricing in other countries through trade.
The dividend will ensure that most American households come out ahead financially, including 96% of the poorest families. In just 10 years, local reductions in air pollution will save 295,000 lives.
Please write to your congressmen. Thank you!
KATHARINE GAGE
Windham