To the Editor: As a Granite Stater, I appreciate limited government interference — especially when it comes to the right to accessing abortion and reproductive health care services broadly. Thus I felt betrayed when Governor Chris Sununu signed an abortion ban into law in 2021. His abortion ban goes against what New Hampshire stands for by prohibiting abortion at and after 24 weeks, criminalizing doctors, and mandating ultrasounds for every person seeking abortion care.
During the debate on this cruel abortion ban, lawmakers like Governor Sununu said they “supported Roe v. Wade, but…” Now, thankfully, in 2022 they have an opportunity to show they support abortion rights and peoples’ freedom to make their own personal, private medical decisions.
The Access to Abortion-care Act would put abortion rights into statute in New Hampshire. This bill does not change any current New Hampshire abortion laws; it does, however, provide critical protections to ensure that Granite State women and families can work with their doctors to get the health care they need in the majority of situations.
By putting into law that the state cannot further interfere in the right to accessing abortion, the Access to Abortion-care Act represents and honors New Hampshire’s values of freedom and liberty. With the threat to the right to abortion at serious risk nationally, it’s more important than ever that we establish legal protection for abortion access in our state.
I am urging the New Hampshire Legislature to vote in support of the Access to Abortion-care Act!