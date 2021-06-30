Abortion demagoguery
To the Editor: I feel that I must speak up regarding Jeanne Shaheen’s hysterics regarding the ban on later-term abortions, a rider to the state budget bill. It is so sad that this admittedly delicate yet contentious issue is such a political football. We are talking about taking the life of an innocent unborn child.
Yes, family planning is important and I definitely agree that these resources should be available to all women. However, I feel that a reasonable line must be drawn between what we can accept as a woman’s choice at the early stage of pregnancy, and what becomes unacceptable when the life in her womb obviously becomes a real human being.
I am moved with compassion for women who feel they must terminate their pregnancy in the early stages for reasons that are none of my business. But as the life within her grows and obviously becomes a real human being, I cannot support its destruction. Senator Shaheen may feel that she is advocating for a type of “health care” for women, but I ask: “Whose health are you advocating for?”
MARIA OWINGS
Wolfeboro