To the Editor: I am writing in response to the April 9, 2023, op-ed by Shannon McGinley, “NH’s extremist pro-abortion Republicans.” First the statistics from the CDC:
Nearly all abortions in 2020 took place early in gestation: 93.1% of abortions were performed at ≤13 weeks’ gestation; a smaller number of abortions (5.8%) were performed at 14–20 weeks’ gestation, and even fewer (0.9%) were performed at ≥21 weeks’ gestation.
The reasons for late-term abortions were severe fetal anomaly or health of the mother. My question for McGinley and others in her camp is who do they think is making the decision to have a late-term abortion? Is it the mother who must be capricious, mentally unstable, ill advised or so untrustworthy that she elects to murder her unborn child? Is it the doctor who is no more than a baby killer in a white coat who has forced an unwilling mother to kill her child?
McGinley makes a mockery of the heart-wrenching options that good people are faced with when a pregnancy goes wrong. This is why thoughtful people across the political spectrum understand there must be exceptions to allow late term abortions.
To the Editor: I am writing this letter to discuss my concerns regarding Governor Chris Sununu as a headline speaker at the upcoming NRA convention on April 14 in Indianapolis. Has our governor no shame?