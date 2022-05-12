Abortion isn’t in Constitution, nor can saying it is make it so
To the Editor: In her weekly email newsletter, Rep. Ann McLane Kuster claims there is a “...constitutional right to abortion.” Where in the Constitution is the word “abortion” used? Nowhere.
Kuster also states there is “...a half century of precedent.” That precedent, however, was based on the ignorance of the Roe-Wade court. The justices wrote that they didnot know when life began.
As for “the rights of women to bodily autonomy,” hasn’t a woman abdicated it when she has sex? Sexual intercourse is not autonomous.
Overturning Roe does not mean the end to all abortions. It returns abortion laws to the states where residents will be allowed to voice their opinion and participate in creating new laws. Most states will enact sensible laws allowing early abortions and those for incest, rape, and to save the mother’s life, and to ban the hideous killing of babies during partial-birth abortions, which Ann supports by supporting Roe. Isn’t 15-16 weeks enough to decide? I think so and so do most Americans.
Furthermore, the child in the womb is a product of a female egg and a male sperm. Shouldn’t the man then have equal right to decide the fate of the child?
People like Ann and Maggie Hassan, who support the hideous killing of a child as it is about to enter the world, ought not to serve in Congress. Let’s make the change in November.