Abortion isn’t about believers vs. infidels
To the Editor: I must respond to Roy Dennehy’s recent opinion piece in which he equates one’s view on abortion with one’s belief in God.
Abortion isn’t about believers vs. infidels
To the Editor: I must respond to Roy Dennehy’s recent opinion piece in which he equates one’s view on abortion with one’s belief in God.
He is either ignorant or fails to consider that the majority of people of faith do not hold his view. For example, in Jewish sacred literature, a fetus in the womb is considered a human life “under construction.” The primary Jewish imagery for the beginning of life comes from Genesis 1:2, where breath hovers above the waters of earth before life emerges from that cosmic womb. In Genesis 2:7, after the body of Adam is fashioned from the clay of the earth, God is described as breathing life into him. These stories frame the basis for the Jewish view that the fetus gains full human rights and status once the baby’s head has emerged from the birth canal (Ohalot 7:6).
He might also consider the current lawsuit filed in Florida by leaders of both Christian and Jewish faiths who claim Florida’s newly restrictive abortion laws conflict with their religious beliefs.
Sadly, abortion has become synonymous with misinformation, mislabeling and misunderstanding. His opinion piece is a perfect example.
DALE POLLACK
Peterborough
Jan. 6th attack on our nation wasn’t random
Biden, Harris were never top picks of NH Democrats
Would you go without food or electricity if you had to?
Democrats make problems, Chuck Morse solves them
To the Editor: Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …
Partisan phonies sow dissension and strife
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.