Abortion restrictions make Sununu wrong for Senate
To the Editor: I am a recent transplant to New Hampshire. I had always heard and thought of Gov. Chris Sununu as a moderate but his recent stance in favor of abortion restrictions shows an alarming tilt toward the extreme right.
In an ordinary political climate this would be fine. He and Sen. Maggie Hassan could battle it out over who has the ideology and ideas that best represent our state. However, January 6th changed everything. Should the Senate tip back toward Republicans, all attempts toward bipartisan legislation will come to a halt. Mitch McConnell has declared that his effort is 100% devoted to stopping President Joe Biden from succeeding on any level. He has made it clear that his efforts are not focused on advancing the best interests of our nation, but solely on defeating Biden and any laws he advances.
We cannot risk Republicans taking back control of the Senate. There was a time when I might have trusted Sununu to be a Republican that would work with Democrats but his track record in the last 6 months has proved he cannot be trusted in the Senate.
LAURA RUNDELL
Dover