To the Editor: I was delighted when the state budget trailer bill passed with abortion restriction included. Now abortions are restricted in the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy when the baby is sucking her thumb, moving and kicking, and can recognize her mother’s voice.
In the third trimester, babies are killed with an injection of poison into the heart, like an execution, and dismembered. It is barbaric to do this to an innocent human weeks from being born. I can’t understand why my state senator, Cindy Rosenwald, fought so hard to continue allowing the inhumane ending of the lives of preborn children. I’m thankful that all the Republican state senators, moderates and conservatives together, voted to protect babies and moms and abortion workers from the horrors of late-term abortion, and to the state representatives and the governor for getting this bill over the finish line. Babies' lives will be saved thanks to their moral courage.
BETH SCAER
East Hobart Street, Nashua