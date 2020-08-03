Use an absentee ballot to help quell COVID-19

To the Editor: While our country may be divided on many issues, I think we can probably all agree that most if not all of us are experiencing varying degrees of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty amid the tumult of COVID-19. Across the country, as outbreaks are increasing, there are some simple steps we can take to reduce our contact with others and the potential spread of this disease.

While New Hampshire makes voting absentee a little complicated, it is possible. You can download a new form from SOS.NH.GOV or from your town’s website that allows you to request an absentee ballot for September’s primary and November’s general election, both on one form.

While I may be young, many of our poll workers are not and are at higher risk of COVID-19. My decision to vote absentee will help reduce the amount of human contact they are exposed to. Join me in caring for our communities and request your ballot now! When you receive it, send it back right away to prevent our city clerks from being overwhelmed on the days leading up to the election. By doing this we can ensure that our votes will be counted and our voices heard.

ANNA PARKER

Keene

