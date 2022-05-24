Absurd to keep child’s gender identity secret from parents
To the Editor: It surprises me that the Legislature’s Committee of Conference is struggling with the parental rights bill, HB 1431. The rub seems to be that teachers unions, LGBTQ groups, civil rights advocates, and even the N.H. Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit are all concerned about “outing” trans students to their own parents. I just can’t get past the thought that parents have an absolute right to know the gender of their own minor child.
Speaking as a parent, if you have taken on the awesome responsibility of raising a child it is best that you know the child’s gender. Schools should not be complicit in hiding a child’s gender from the parents. It seems absurd that we are even having this discussion.
Changing a child’s gender identity is a life-altering decision, not something to be done on a whim. There are high-level issues involved that go way beyond what a school can or should address, as they fall outside the realm of education and inside the realm of mental and medical health. Parents should be involved in gender alteration decisions as it is their responsibility in the first instance to protect the wellbeing of their child. At the very least, a parental consent form should be required before a public school allows a student to change their gender identity or otherwise counsels a student on doing so.