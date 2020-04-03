Open ACA enrollment
To the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is the front line of the battle to contain COVID-19. In New Hampshire, 100,000 people get their health coverage through the ACA. It guarantees everybody testing at no charge at a time when we need to get tested to understand the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trump Administration just rejected the idea of an emergency open enrollment, but time has run out and we must put politics aside and act.
The politically-motivated lawsuit to strike down the ACA must be dropped immediately — we cannot afford to lose the ACA in the middle of the greatest public health crisis since 1918.
We need to safeguard the law, remove the sabotage, and focus on keeping people safe and offering peace of mind to working families as well as our medical system.
The ACA gives working families access to critical medical care at a scary time — because with coverage, anyone can go to an urgent care and seek treatment. Thanks to the ACA, as thousands of Granite Starers lose their jobs and their health insurance, anyone who is out of job can go online and shop for an affordable, comprehensive health care plan.
The ACA is the key to keeping Americans safe and our healthcare system solvent. Enough is enough, let’s do what’s right for our nation and offer open enrollment to all Americans.
JAYME H. SIMÕES
Concord