Academics, not politics should be focus at school
To the Editor: Our schools and the teachers unions are becoming preoccupied with social engineering our children with topics like Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project while, at the same time, giving no attention to the 1776 Project. CRT is a theory with very little facts, if any. The 1619 Project is a series of essays spearheaded by Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist for The New York Times. She has even said that the 1619 Project is not history but journalism. If you have read any of those essays, you would know that they are poor journalism. The 1776 Project is a collection of facts about American history.
Parents send their children to school to learn Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math (STEAM), not to be engaged in a biased social engineering agenda. Taking valuable precious limited time our children spend in school away from STEAM plays right into the hands of Communist China.
Leaders in China are very happy with our educators doing what China cannot do. That is, taking time to learn CRT and not the academics. The students in Communist China are not learning CRT but STEAM. They know that if our teachers continue to spend precious time away from the academics, China will overtake America long before they had expected to do.
Teachers must end the biased social engineering and concentrate on educating our children in the academics. Parents will teach their children to be socially responsible citizens of our society.
JEFF BOUFFORD
Dunbarton