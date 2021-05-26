Action is needed to stop future insurrections
To the Editor: Senator Mitch McConnell has announced that he will join House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in opposing the creation of a commission to investigate the attempted armed insurrection that was committed on January 6th, 2021.
I watched the events in fear as they occurred live, feeling a deep sadness that I have not felt since September 11th, 2001, as citizens of America attempted to violently overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election thanks in part to the hateful and divisive rhetoric of then-President Donald Trump.
This violent assault cannot be repeated under any circumstances, yet McConnell and McCarthy are showing that they are unwilling to allow the work that needs to be done to hold those involved accountable. I urge Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen to please do everything in their power to ensure that a commission investigating these events is created, that those who were involved in this violent action are held accountable, and that we never allow events like those of January 6th, 2021 to occur ever again.
JACOB PAUL
Walnut Street, Manchester