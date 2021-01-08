Treason to thwart will of the American people

To the Editor: President Donald Trump has committed treason and sedition against his own country. For four years the president has said that he will only accept election results if he is declared the winner.

Ever since the last election, Trump has spread lies about nonexistent electoral fraud.

After calling a mob to Washington, D.C., Trump incited that crowd to march on the Capitol at the very moment his own electoral defeat was about to be confirmed.

He left the Capitol inadequately defended. He then waited to call out the National Guard until it was too late.

Trump professed his “love” and sympathy for the rioters even after they had desecrated our Capitol.

The president has violated his oath of office in the most egregious way imaginable. Trump must be impeached and removed from office immediately.

JOSEPH S. SPOERL

Goffstown

