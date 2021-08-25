To the Editor: No American leader with a heart would unilaterally withdraw our military forces from a potentially unstable, dangerous foreign country while leaving unprotected American civilians there to fend for themselves in a war zone. No commander-in-chief with a brain would leave billions of dollars worth of American military equipment including airplanes and tanks for our terrorist enemies to use against their own people and us.
Donald Trump can’t be blamed for Joe Biden’s failed execution of the Afghanistan exit as letter writers Anthony Antonico and Rudolph Bourget would have us believe. Trump’s plan, unlike Biden’s, was based on conditions that had to be met. Trump’s withdrawal was not to take place during the fighting season, as Biden’s was, and Trump had planned to first evacuate civilians, provide air cover, remove our military equipment, and blow up our forts so that the Taliban couldn’t use them. I also doubt that Trump would have planned a vacation coinciding with the timing of the final troop withdrawal.
Former President Trump had and has many faults, but Biden and his supporters can’t hang the disastrous Afghanistan exit on him. Biden ignored the warnings of both his military and diplomatic advisors and owns his mistakes 100%. He said in an interview that this situation couldn’t have been handled better, but in reality it couldn’t have been handled any worse.
To the Editor: On Saturday I bought a partial tank of gasoline for $2.87 a gallon. This is over a dollar more than the $1.81 a gallon I paid about a year ago (an almost 60 percent increase). As most economists would explain, the price is largely a case of supply and demand.