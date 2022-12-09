Against fur trapping

To the Editor: ‘Tis the season for those involved in the business of selling animal fur to entice holiday shoppers into purchasing their products of cruelty. While great progress has been made to end the sale of fur — almost all major fashion brands have phased out its use, including Macy’s, Bloomingdales, and Nordstrom— those who torture and kill animals for their pelts can still find buyers in less progressive parts of the world.

LINDA DIONNE
Raymond
 
 