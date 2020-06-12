Aldermen are elected
To the Editor: Has our democratically-elected representation been replaced?
For hundreds of years, U.S. citizens have elected other citizens to represent their best interest in federal, state and local governments. However, it seems if one of our elected representatives makes a comment that sensitive people take offense to, then they go to social media to enlist other sensitive (and anonymous) people from around the country (and maybe outside the country?) to get our duly-elected representatives to resign. And what is worse is the news media promotes these protesters and makes them appear legitimate. The result is that some of our elected representatives no longer look out for Manchester or the citizens who voted them into office, but are intimidated by social media protesters.
It really is a shame that there are only two Manchester alderman who are not afraid of voicing their opinion and exercising their First Amendment rights. If you don’t agree with what these proud men have to say, then vote them out of office. But if you do agree then call them and say thanks for their opinion or for exercising their right to free speech. If your elected representatives are scared to exercise their free speech, then you do not have free speech.
DAN LEONARD
Union Street, Manchester