Only thing Donald drained were his supporters’ wallets
To the Editor: Even a casual observer of history can understand that Donald Trump’s rise to power and his ongoing grip by looking at their basic theme in the Hitler playbook. There are important differences in the details, but the general script is very similar. Both Adolph and Donald took advantage of people’s extreme economic pain and insecurity because traditional lifestyles were in great turmoil.
Because of their life experiences, both characters understood pain and fear, but also knew just what people wanted to hear to make it all better. So they delivered masterful cons, while covering up their contempt for their “suckers.” This base is satisfied if it’s kept angry, which alleviates the underlying insecurity. The pain then gets projected onto perceived “less-thans,” like Jews and Blacks . . . the “them-us” narrative.
Currently, Trump is the propaganda wizard Joseph Goebbels, 2.1, who keeps repeating the “big lie” repeatedly to the tribal, militant, self-righteous base, some of whom tried to bully Congress on January 6, 2021, using Hitler’s Brown Shirt playbook.
Such a dangerous force destroyed Germany’s democracy and now greatly threatens America’s. Ironically, Hitler repeatedly yelled “Deutschland Uber Alles!” — “Germany over all others” — then ultimately trashed the homeland and all others with World War II. And the irony continues with Donald’s “Make America Great Again”. . . while now both red and blue states continue to suffer greatly, in large part, because of Trump’s gross mismanagement of the pandemic.
To the Editor: To the folks of Manchester's Ward 9, you have an important choice to make on March 15th between two very different candidates. If you wish to continue the dedicated legacy of Barbara Shaw, that choice is obvious. Jim Burkush is that person.