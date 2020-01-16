All in for Warren
To the Editor: I was registered Republican for years and now I’m all in for Elizabeth Warren. As someone who is a decades-long believer in capitalism as the best economic and political system invented so far, I know something just isn’t working anymore for all of us.
Capitalism needs guardrails to work properly. At it’s best capitalism liberates us to create markets and start businesses.
Elizabeth Warren has many plans to tackle corruption and make the economy work for all of us.
Please look them up. Warren’s plans are not randomly floating fragments -- they fit together as a cohesive whole.
Many of our neighbors are falling through the cracks in the floor holding up the bottom of the middle class, while those at the top siphon billions out of the economy.
Elizabeth Warren is a capitalist to her bones. Please consider voting for her on Feb. 11.
BILL SPIRDIONE
Hudson