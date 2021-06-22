Alleged sex abusers should await trial in jail
To the Editor: I am writing in regard to one of the accused YDC abuser’s appeal to lower his bail. He has been in jail since April accused of sexual assault at the Youth Development Center during the 1990s.
I am pleading with the judge to keep him in jail until his trial despite the length of time it may take.
I am a survivor of child sexual assault from the ages of 3 to 11 and have lived with the resulting trauma my entire life. I received a life sentence that shaped all the milestones in my life. Beginning with not being able to date during my school years, too fearful of the boys. All along the way I experienced fear, poor self-esteem, no confidence, unable to trust and was filled with rage.
Imagine the developing brain of the healthy child rapidly learning and forming connections in the memory center, like love, trust and intimacy. The sexually assaulted child learns love entangled with violation, shame, fear, and extreme low self-esteem. The victimized child suffers Complex PTSD.
Due to the psychological harm caused by child sexual predators, I believe the accused must remain in jail until a trial results in a life sentence. I am pleading with all judges to consider the life sentence suffered by victimized children.
PAULA C. LESMERISES
Concord