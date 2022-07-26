Alligator tears over guns as innocents are slaughtered

To the Editor: Maggie Hassan has been praised for her support for a woman’s right to control her own reproductive process. The problem arises when a woman kills another innocent human being in that process, something Maggie Hassan supports. While I do believe that there are circumstances where an abortion should be allowed, using abortion as a method of birth control to correct for irresponsible sexual behavior is not one of them.

Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Wednesday, July 20, 2022