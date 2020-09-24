Am I nobody to Trump?

To the Editor: I’m 79 years old. Today I listened as Donald Trump addressed a rally (where someone was booed as he asked people to wear masks) and suggested that we don’t need to worry or do anything about COVID-19: “It affects elderly people with heart problems and other problems. That’s what it really affects. That’s it. It affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”

At my age am I virtually “nobody” to this man? Maybe so, since he also hopes to permanently quash the payroll tax for Social Security, which could bankrupt the fund by 2023.

TIM FRAZER

Concord

