Amazon site is on the wrong side of the river
To the Editor: One of the basic ingredients of a well-functioning logistics center must be ready and easy access to a highway or interstate for efficient shipment and distribution of products. I have watched with interest the various planning board, board of selectmen and conservation committee meetings being held by the town of Hudson to consider the proposed development of Green Meadow Golf Club into the Hudson Logistics Center, a massive 2.5 million-square-foot warehouse facility.
I have to question the wisdom of placing this project on the opposite side of the Merrimack River from the highway (Route 3, Everett Turnpike), which is so essential to the functioning of this facility. There is only one nearby bridge, the Sagamore Bridge, over the river providing connection to the highway, access to which relies on already undersized and overburdened local roads.
The addition of hundreds of trucks (including semis) and more than a thousand employee vehicles to this area with limited access to this single bridge will exacerbate already inadequate roadways.
The bottom line is that it’s on the wrong side of the river.
Many years ago a California utility located a nuclear reactor on the San Andreas Fault, a famous and active Earthquake zone. Imagine the folly of that decision. I have to wonder if some of those same planners are involved in this project. Probably not, but why would anyone propose to build this project on the wrong side of the river?
WILLIAM MARKS
Hudson