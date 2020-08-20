The Amazon fire hazard
To the Editor: Amazon wants to come to Hudson. Along with traffic, noise and pollution, it would bring the very real possibility of fire. On June 5, the 3-year old Los Angeles-area Amazon Redlands facility burned to the ground despite six fire departments and fire suppression equipment; nearby trucks also burned. Adjacent Highway 10 was shut down.
Does Hudson have the equipment and personnel to handle such a massive fire? Amazon is the proposed tenant of two of the three massive buildings, which could be 50 feet high. How flammable are the contents? There will be diesel trucks. There would be 363 loading docks, 840 truck parking spots and about 1,800 car parking spots. I Googled this: one gallon of gasoline is equivalent to 14 sticks of dynamite!
Has Hudson developed a detailed emergency plan? How quickly could other fire departments respond? Could the needed fire equipment access the site if there are already other trucks parked there? If roads closed, is there an evacuation plan? Would fires spread to nearby neighborhoods? How far will smoke, fumes, and particulates spread through the air and into the Merrimack River? Are Hudson, Nashua and Tyngsborough, Mass., ready for this?
The Hudson Planning Board must ensure that Hudson has a detailed fire/hazmat emergency plan. The town and its taxpayers must be prepared to purchase additional equipment and hire additional personnel if needed.
A project like this does not belong near residential neighborhoods. Is this really what Hudson wants or needs? Visit savehudsonnh.org for more information.
URS NAGER
Hudson