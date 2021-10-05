America can only be destroyed from within by our divisions
To the Editor: Abraham Lincoln once stated: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
Years ago, people worked together to resolve their differences. Today we see name calling and character assassinations. The Cherokees have a saying “Don’t judge a man until you have walked a mile in his shoes.” If we are to stop talking past each other, we must understand what that person is saying. I believe the most powerful tool in communication is listening.
Problems can be addressed when both parties are committed to a solution. In discussing a problem, each party must be able to repeat back the other persons’ point so that they both can say “you heard me.” Once this is achieved, you are communicating.
Once both parties communicate and absorb the other’s position, you can mutually determine if compromise is possible. If compromise is possible, you are working to solve the problem. This approach does not always totally resolve the issue, it is a beginning to understanding, it is communicating.
Folks we are one nation, “a Republic if you can keep it” so aptly put by Benjamin Franklin. We are not two groups fighting to get the upper hand on one another. That approach only serves to widen the divide between each other.
Aesop, the Greek storyteller who lived in the 6th century B.C., reminds us that “united we stand, divided we fall.” We must relearn the value of working together again.