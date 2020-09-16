America deserves better
To the Editor: As revealed in recently released tapes, President Trump knowingly lied to the American people about the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although he knew better, President Trump falsely compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu that would soon “magically disappear”.
It’s hard to believe that anyone really believes that the president continually told these lies to “avoid panic.” The truth is that President Trump was unable or unwilling to acknowledge the reality of the situation and rally the country to confront it head on.
Unfortunately the President’s followers listened to his lies rather than to the scientists. Thus, instead of being the leader who united the country to fight the pandemic, President Trump chose to make mask wearing and social distancing a source of confusion and political division. This decision to divide rather than lead caused thousands of needless deaths and much financial ruin.
The President’s failure of leadership is more than enough to deny him a second term. Our great country deserves much better.
WALKER BROWN
Hooksett