Finally, a president who takes COVID-19 seriously
To the Editor: By the November election 235,000 Americans had died of COVID-19 according to Johns Hopkins. Between the election and January 20, when President Donald Trump left office, another 178,000 had died. On Nov. 3, 2020, the 7-day average of new cases was 88,178 per day. By Jan 10 it had reached 254,336 according to the New York Times.
What was Trump doing while the virus was raging? In between, golfing, lying about a stolen election and inciting an insurrection, he held 25 mostly maskless Christmas parties and mostly maskless rally after rally. For him, those dying were just suckers and losers. He ignored the virus as did many of his supporters.
America finally has a president and a team who treat the virus seriously and want Americans to do so too. The 7-day average of new cases has dropped by 73% from the January highs. Vaccine distribution, which was a mess under Trump, has gone from strength to strength under President Joe Biden. I am grateful we now have a president who cares about the lives of Americans. It is amazing how much work a president can do if he isn’t watching TV and tweeting day and night.
WALTER HAMILTON
Portsmouth