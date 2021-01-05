America has yet to live up to the promise of its founding
To the Editor: Over the past few years there has been much talk about making America great again. When our Constitution was written and approved and we became America, we were not yet great. Greatness and slavery cannot co-exist.
When Abraham Lincoln wrote the Emancipation Proclamation, we were on our way but still not great, as Jim Crow and other forms of discrimination followed slavery. Greatness and discrimination cannot co-exist.
When Civil Rights became law, we continued on our way to greatness but ostensibly had not yet arrived. Jim Crow was replaced by a new racial inequality and further discrimination throughout our land.
We will become great when everyone is free and accepted, when women are treated equally through paycheck and unrestricted opportunity, when immigrants are warmly welcomed, when everyone is allowed to show up anywhere — be it workplace or golf club or place of worship — and be treated with utmost dignity and respect.
And, finally, when children are recognized as full citizens. Perhaps then we can say that America is truly great for the first time in its history.
KATE HOGAN
