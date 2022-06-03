To the Editor: There's a worldwide post-pandemic supply chain problem that's driving up prices. As people seek a new normal, their demand for all kinds of goods and services pressure supplies; many are still stuck in various bottlenecks. Yet gun sales in America are breaking records as gun makers take advantage of these stressful, fearful times.
Gun lobbyists keep changing the laws to make it easier and easier to purchase, openly display, intimidate and use guns freely. The fear-mongering NRA mantra says "To give an inch means they'll take a mile!" So the militant, self-righteous gun interest preys upon human insecurity to control the social narrative and maintain the deadly status quo.
We're seeing a 2nd Amendment free-for-all that our Founding Fathers didn't foresee nor intend. A militia with muzzleloaders of the 1700s is not even remotely like today's 18-year-old troubled boy armed with an AR-15 and large-capacity clips of ammo.
Military-style weapons are designed to kill people, so obviously arming laymen with such has been an ongoing, bloody American social experiment that keeps violating all the rights of the countless people who are now dead!
As a life-long gun owner and hunter I know there are sensible ways to solve this carnage. For example, if someone wants to shoot an AR-15 they can rent one and shoot it at a well-supervised gun range. America has a long history of developing and using all kinds of consumer goods safely. If a problem arises standards are developed as solutions are found.