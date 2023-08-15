America isn’t great now, but DeSantis can fix that
To the Editor: I want to express my admiration for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ economic revitalization plan, which aims to restore American greatness and reinvigorate our nation’s core values. I was able to attend the rollout last week, and can say with certainty the governor’s vision of a country that thrives on domestic production and makes life easier for single-income families resonates deeply with the essence of our national identity.
By focusing on economic independence, Gov. DeSantis aims to free us from the grip of failed elites, profligate federal spending, and harmful influences, like the Chinese Communist Party. It is crucial that we stop China from eating our lunch and regain our competitive edge on the global stage.
His plan also emphasizes the importance of unleashing our domestic energy production, eliminating the bureaucratic federal bloat, and empowering young people with the skills and values needed for a productive and fulfilling life by reforming our education system to prioritize vocational schools and apprenticeship programs and lowering barriers to entry for working class Americans. By rejecting destructive policies like the Green New Deal and advocating for the interests of the American people over those of progressive corporations, Governor DeSantis demonstrates his commitment to securing a prosperous future for all.
I believe that Gov. DeSantis’ economic revitalization plan is a beacon of hope in these challenging times. By uniting behind this vision, we can rebuild our nation’s greatness and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.