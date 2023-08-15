America isn’t great now, but DeSantis can fix that

To the Editor: I want to express my admiration for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ economic revitalization plan, which aims to restore American greatness and reinvigorate our nation’s core values. I was able to attend the rollout last week, and can say with certainty the governor’s vision of a country that thrives on domestic production and makes life easier for single-income families resonates deeply with the essence of our national identity.

 
