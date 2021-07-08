Democrats scapegoat GOP
To the Editor: Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, is lying to the American people. She had the audacity to blame Republicans for the increase in crime in the major cities with Democratic mayors.
The leftwing radicals who have taken over the Democratic party are on record as demanding that the police be defunded. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called for the police to be disbanded. Even Joe Biden has called the police the problem in these cities. Nancy Pelosi has not censored these left-wing radicals from advocating against the police.
When asked at a recent press conference, Psaki was asked if the president thought that the increase in crime is because of the defunding the police in these Democratic run cities. Psaki said that the Republicans were responsible for the increase in crime because the Republicans did not vote for the Rescue Plan, which provided funding for these high crime cities. She said that “actions speak louder than words” implying the funding for these high-crime cities would have the additional funds needed for the police.
There was no requirement in the American Rescue Plan to fund the police. So to insinuate that those funds would be used to fund the police when the Democrats are on record as advocating to defund police is a lie. You would have to have lived on another planet for the last year to believe Psaki.
Democrats are portraying themselves as victims by blaming Republicans for their failed policies. America needs victors in the White House.
