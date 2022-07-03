America remains a nation that is worth celebrating
To the Editor: It may seem that our nation is divided right now, but the things that unite us are still much stronger than those that divide us. Forty-six years ago we observed the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence, on July 4, 1976. For myself, the highlight was the speech my late father, Professor James Horrigan, gave at the dedication of Bicentennial Park at the corner of Mill Road and Main Street in downtown Durham. (The park is still there.) But probably most people who were alive back then remember the Tall Ships parade in New York Harbor more vividly than my dad’s speech. And that’s quite OK.
July 4, 2026 will be the USA’s 250th birthday, just four years from now.
I am the prime sponsor of the bill HB 1441 which establishes a commission to to organize New Hampshire’s observance of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The bill passed unanimously, thanks to the hard work of my cosponsors, Reps. Marjorie Smith and Janet Wall and Sen. David Watters, as well as the bipartisan membership of both the House State-Federal Relations Committee and the Senate Executive Departments & Administration Committee. Rep. Wall & Sen. Watters have already been appointed to the commission, which will be chaired by Sen Sharon Carson.
I am sure July 4, 2026, will be a day to remember, nationwide and here in New Hampshire.
