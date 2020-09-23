American holocausts
To the Editor: In July, Governor Chris Sununu signed into law HB 1135. This “omnibus” bill included SB 727, which mandates that the Holocaust and “other genocides” be taught as a graduation requirement. The N.H. Palestine Education Network (PEN) understands the overwhelming support for this legislation.
HB 1135 also establishes a 16-member commission to “study best practices for teaching students how intolerance, bigotry, antisemitism . . . can evolve into mass violence and genocide, such as the Holocaust.” PEN learned that a commission member is from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). We were informed that the ADL has a history of smearing Muslims, Arabs (Palestinians) and Black Lives Matter, which makes their presence on the commission problematic.
In addition, PEN tried to point out to legislators that if the European Holocaust is required then why isn’t the teaching of Black history also mandated? The World Future Fund cites the “African Holocaust” when possibly 60 million human beings died due to “White Christian imperialism.”
Another horrendous genocide that should be required before graduation would focus on the conquest of the indigenous peoples of the Americas. Professor David Stannard’s research on Native Americans led him to the conclusion that what they endured amounted to “the worst human holocaust the world had ever witnessed.”
PEN asks is it not time to require our students to study both of these horrific genocides of African-Americans and Native Americans so as to inform them of the true nature of this country’s history?
WILLIAM THOMAS
Auburn