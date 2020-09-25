Americans can handle the truth about COVID
To the Editor: Some of President Donald Trump’s defenders claim that he misled the public about COVID-19 to prevent “panic.” A Fox News commentator even compared the president’s false statements to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats.
Yet in his fireside chats, Roosevelt often spoke bluntly about the challenges facing the country. On April 28, 1942, for example, in “On Sacrifice,” Roosevelt proposed a program that included substantially raising taxes, setting ceilings on prices, and rationing essential scarce resources. He warned, “The price for civilization must be paid in hard work and sorrow and blood. The price is not too high. If you doubt it, ask those millions who live today under the tyranny of Hitlerism.”
By telling the truth and trusting the courage of Americans, Roosevelt prepared the country for wartime challenges and hardships. He inspired Americans to work together, and through shared sacrifice, he helped lead the country to victory.
In contrast, by misleading Americans and failing to adequately prepare the country, Trump — and those who enabled him — undermined our ability to combat COVID-19. How many lives could have been saved if the current president had presented the facts honestly and urged all Americans — regardless of politics — to work together to fight the pandemic?
Our democracy depends on the president telling us the truth. History shows we can handle it.
JAY C. and SARAH M. BUCKEY
Hanover