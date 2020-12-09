We deserve better than Biden and age of fakery
To the Editor: It is not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or whether the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who actually is in the arena.
Our president, Donald J. Trump, is the man in the arena. From before his inauguration, the sissies of the left failed in their Obama-enabled coup.
The current election cycle is far from over and President Trump will be sworn in for his well-deserved second term.
Trump said a vaccine would be available in November 2020 and it was. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared above 30,000 and is still hovering around that number.
We are in the age of fakery with fake news, fake Catholics (Joe Biden), fake Native Americans (Elizabeth Warren), and fake girls (drag queens).
Remember, our country deserves better than having a candidate who campaigned from his basement assured that the fix was in.
EUGENE M. LONG JR.
Eaton